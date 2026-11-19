The wait is finally over ... "Grand Theft Auto VI" officially hits shelves today! It's been 13 years since GTA V dropped, and A LOT has changed since then -- including some of Hollywood's hottest faces and fashion trends!

See the crazy transformations -- from then to now ... Justin Bieber has ditched his signature swoop for a buzz cut, Zendaya is serving next-level cheekbones, and Kim Kardashian has undergone a major style evolution.

Whether it was the GTA V era or today, Sofia Vergara is still one red-hot mama ... serving up sizzling looks both then and now, especially in that plunging V-neck dress!

And let's not forget Miley Cyrus and her wild style! She was rocking a daring pixie cut when GTA V dropped .. and has since grown out her hair into the look she's serving today!

Now, before you grab your controllers, scroll through the gallery and see how these famous faces have changed from 2013 to today!