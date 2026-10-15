Play video content Video: Lindsay Clancy Holdout Juror Says Her Defense Attorney Put a Target on His Back Fox News

Michael Desronvil -- the lone holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial -- says Clancy's attorney put a big fat target on his back, making him fear for his life.

In his first televised interview Thursday, Desronvil told Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany that he felt "scared" after Clancy's lawyer, Kevin Reddington, filed a motion asking the judge to authorize an investigation into Desronvil after his vote caused a mistrial.

In the motion, Reddington asked the court to review Desronvil's cell phone data usage during deliberations. The attorney also requested that Desronvil answer questions concerning how truthful he was on his jury questionnaire.

Play video content Video: Kevin Reddington Identifies Gender of Lone Juror in Clancy Trial

Desronvil told McEnamy that Reddington kept referring to him as "he" while the attorney addressed the judge in court.

He said this helped people with bad intentions narrow down who he was, identify him, and potentially wreak havoc at his home. Desronvil was one of 3 men on the 12-person jury.

Play video content Video: Michael Desronvil Details The First Time H Heard Patrick Clancy's 911 Call Fox News

Desronvil also said that even though he was scared, he never received any physical threats. In addition, he talked about how "surreal" it was to listen to Patrick Clancy's 911 call, in which he says Lindsay's ex was in so much desperation and pain over the murders of his 3 young kids.

Despite all the drama, Desronvil says he's up to the task again if he gets another call to be on a jury.

Play video content Video: Lindsay Clancy Holdout Juror Stands Firm ... Says Evidence Supported His Vote Fox News

As TMZ previously reported ... Desronvil pushed back on allegations he ignored reasonable doubt, saying he believed Clancy carefully planned the killings.

Other jurors have a very different picture ... accusing Desronvil of refusing to budge despite allegedly acknowledging doubts about the case.

Play video content Video: Attorney Kevin Reddington Speaks Out After Lindsay Clancy Mistrial Fox News

Clancy's defense maintains she was suffering from postpartum psychosis when her children died ... while prosecutors argued she knew what she was doing.