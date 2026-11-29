Dakota Johnson and MGK's romance is definitely no fling ... as the couple recently enjoyed a dinner with his teenage daughter Casie ... and TMZ has the pics.

In the exclusive photos obtained by TMZ ... Casie, 17, sports a smile alongside Dakota and her rapper dad as they leave dinner together Saturday night.

The trio eventually all hopped in the same car together, before driving off.

Also present at the dinner were Taylor Swift's music producer Max Martin, his wife Jenny Petersson, and their daughter Doris.

As you know ... the two previously sparked romance speculation after reportedly meeting at T-Swift's wedding.

What's followed has been several outings together in Los Angeles ... including dinner dates and spending time together at his studio sessions.