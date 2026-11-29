Dakota Johnson & MGK Take Serious Step, Have Dinner With His Daughter Casie
Dakota Johnson & MGK Take Major Relationship Step Dine With His Daughter Casie
Dakota Johnson and MGK's romance is definitely no fling ... as the couple recently enjoyed a dinner with his teenage daughter Casie ... and TMZ has the pics.
In the exclusive photos obtained by TMZ ... Casie, 17, sports a smile alongside Dakota and her rapper dad as they leave dinner together Saturday night.
The trio eventually all hopped in the same car together, before driving off.
Also present at the dinner were Taylor Swift's music producer Max Martin, his wife Jenny Petersson, and their daughter Doris.
As you know ... the two previously sparked romance speculation after reportedly meeting at T-Swift's wedding.
What's followed has been several outings together in Los Angeles ... including dinner dates and spending time together at his studio sessions.
MGK shares Casie with his ex Emma Cannon ... and daughter Saga with ex Megan Fox.