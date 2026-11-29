President Donald Trump is speaking out on the death of Beach Boys legend Mike Love ... calling the late singer a close pal.

Taking to Truth Social, the prez wrote ... "The Great Mike Love, a good friend of mine, is dead at 85. Mike was a spectacular person, had a unique and beautiful voice, and helped lead the group to Great Fame and Fortune."

Trump added ... "He will be missed, but never forgotten! My condolences to his wonderful family."

Trump has been one of scores of public figures devastated by the loss of the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.

John Stamos -- who frequently collaborated and performed with The Beach Boys -- said he would cry himself to sleep following the news.

TMZ reported earlier ... Mike died at his Malibu home Saturday.

Play video content Video: Mike Love Suffered Cardiac Arrest Before Death, Emergency Dispatch Audio Reveals Broadcastify.com

In dispatch audio obtained by TMZ, emergency personnel discuss Mike receiving CPR and call his medical episode a cardiac arrest.