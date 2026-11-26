Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber are spending Thanksgiving by each other's side ... marking their first holiday season without their son, Presley Gerber, who tragically died in September.

The couple was spotted enjoying a quiet hike Thursday, soaking up the sunshine as they walked along a wooded trail in casual workout gear.

The outing comes just over two months after Presley died at 27 ... leaving the family facing an especially difficult holiday season.

As TMZ previously reported ... Presley died September 20 at a Santa Monica sober living facility, just hours after checking in. Police have been investigating his death as a suspected overdose, though his official cause of death remains undetermined.

In October, Cindy shared an emotional tribute to Presley, calling the family "beyond heartbroken" and remembering him as a "sweet, beautiful soul."

The message, signed by Cindy, Rande and their daughter Kaia Gerber, ended ... "Til we meet again our sweet boy. We love you forever, Mom, Dad and Kaia."