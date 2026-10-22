Presley Gerber: Sober Living Facility Staff Quitting After His Death

The sober living facility where Presley Gerber died is losing employees and residents in the wake of his death ... TMZ has learned.

Multiple sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... they believe at least 4 employees have quit Resolutions Living since Presley's suspected overdose on September 20 at the Santa Monica rehab facility.

We're told the departing employees are believed to include several technicians ... and possibly a member of the facility's kitchen staff.

According to our sources, staff morale has been horrible and extremely low since Presley's death, and some employees who remain at the facility are allegedly encouraging residents to find somewhere else to stay.

Our sources also tell us many of the facility's residents have moved out since the tragedy.

Our sources tell us morale had already been declining for roughly a year, claiming the facility repeatedly admitted residents who needed a higher level of care, including those experiencing severe mental health crises or arriving under the influence of drugs. We're told Presley's death was the final straw for many employees.

As we first reported ... Presley, the 27-year-old son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, was found dead at the Santa Monica sober living facility just hours after checking in.

Sources with direct knowledge previously told TMZ Presley's sober coach contacted Resolutions Living before bringing him there, informing staff he was high on drugs. Despite the warning, the facility agreed to admit him.

Play video content Video: Presley Gerber Shows Sober Living Situation TMZ.com

TMZ obtained video showing Presley inside the facility hours before his death, appearing to be under the influence.

We also reported that police responded to Resolutions Living in February over a separate suspected overdose involving a female resident, who was ultimately revived.

Presley's death remains under investigation as a suspected overdose, and his official cause of death has not been determined.