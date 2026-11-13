Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Presley Gerber's Hollywood Hills Home Hits Market for $3.6 Million After His Death

Presley Gerber Los Angeles Home Hits Market Months After Death

By TMZ Staff
Published
presley gerber getty 1

Presley Gerber’s Hollywood Hills home is hitting the market less than two months after his tragic death … and the property comes with a multimillion dollar price tag … TMZ has learned.

The late model’s Los Angeles pad listed Friday for $3.595 million, according to real estate records obtained by TMZ.

Presley Gerber sub getty 2
Getty

The 3,000 square foot mid-century home features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms … along with a heated pool, Jacuzzi, cold plunge, sauna and a separate guest house.

And there’s plenty of privacy … the gated property is surrounded by lush greenery and canyon views, with sprawling indoor-outdoor living spaces.

presley gerber Chris Orwig WeAreEnough org
Chris Orwig/WeAreEnough.org

As we previously reported … famous parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber were seen leaving the Hollywood Hills property the day after Presley died. Rande was also photographed returning to the home days later.

Remembering Presley Gerber
Launch Gallery
Remembering Presley Gerber Launch Gallery
Getty

We broke the story ... Presley died September 20 at a Santa Monica rehab facility.

Authorities investigated his death as a suspected overdose, though his official cause of death had not been determined.

The home previously sold for $3.4 million in March 2023.