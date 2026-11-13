Presley Gerber's Hollywood Hills Home Hits Market for $3.6 Million After His Death

Presley Gerber’s Hollywood Hills home is hitting the market less than two months after his tragic death … and the property comes with a multimillion dollar price tag … TMZ has learned.

The late model’s Los Angeles pad listed Friday for $3.595 million, according to real estate records obtained by TMZ.

The 3,000 square foot mid-century home features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms … along with a heated pool, Jacuzzi, cold plunge, sauna and a separate guest house.

And there’s plenty of privacy … the gated property is surrounded by lush greenery and canyon views, with sprawling indoor-outdoor living spaces.

As we previously reported … famous parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber were seen leaving the Hollywood Hills property the day after Presley died. Rande was also photographed returning to the home days later.

We broke the story ... Presley died September 20 at a Santa Monica rehab facility.

Authorities investigated his death as a suspected overdose, though his official cause of death had not been determined.