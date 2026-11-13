Ashley Judd Says Mom Naomi Wrote ‘Trump’ on Her Inner Thigh Before Surgery

Play video content Video: Ashley Judd Says Mom Had Trump's Name Written on Her Thigh A Table Prepared

Ashley Judd is opening up about how her late mom Naomi Judd bizarrely etched Donald Trump's name in sharpie on her inner thigh before a surgery ... while revealing her surprising justification for it.

On her podcast "A Table Prepared" ... Ashley revealed that Naomi had a minor bladder surgery at Williamson County Hospital -- where she used to work as a nurse -- back in 2020.

Before she was set to go under the knife, Naomi took a sharpie that she used for autographs to write "Trump" on her inner thigh.

According to Ashley, the odd move was meant to lighten the tension ... considering she knew the operating doctor.

Naomi admitted ... "She was nervous and she was ashamed that this man, doctor, surgeon that had known her when she was in her 30s as a nurse was going to be seeing her in this very vulnerable position physically and socially having this surgery."

However, Ashley said she pushed back against her mom's decision.

She remembered telling her ... "What if you were a nurse in that O.R.? What if you were the orderly in that O.R.? What if you were someone with immigration status or a person of color who was there to facilitate in this operation and this white woman with a lot of status and a lot of fame and a lot of prestige -- she makes a big impact everywhere she goes, especially on Williamson County Hospital -- had the word Trump written on her inner thigh?"

Eventually, Ashley said she let it go.

As you know ... Naomi died by suicide in April 2022 at the age of 76.