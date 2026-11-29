Went Into Cardiac Arrest Before Death

Play video content Video: Mike Love Suffered Cardiac Arrest Before Death, Emergency Dispatch Audio Reveals Broadcastify.com

Mike Love went into cardiac arrest before his death as emergency personnel responded to his Malibu home ... TMZ has learned.

Emergency dispatch audio obtained by TMZ features first responders calling the medical episode a "full arrest," meaning cardiac arrest ... according to PEOPLE.

The dispatch call -- which had emergency personnel discussing a "male adult, CPR in progress" -- was made around 5:16 PM yesterday.

As you know ... sources previously told us the Beach Boys legend died at his Malibu home yesterday.