Lifelong Beach Boys fan and frequent collaborator John Stamos is mourning the loss of his friend Mike Love.

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Taking to Instagram after the news of Mike's passing, John wrote ... "Tonight, I'll cry myself to sleep. I can't remember the last time I did that."

The "Fuller House" star continued ... "I've spent so much of my life celebrating the joy that he brought. Now I'm realizing that the deeper the joy, the deeper the sorrow. It's been a privilege to have loved someone enough to hurt this much."

After attending his first Beach Boys show when he was 13, John was recruited by Mike in the '80s to play the drums onstage during a performance of "Barbara Ann."

What followed was a beautiful friendship ... with John making regular appearances at concerts as a stage guest, playing the steel drums and congas for the "Kokomo" music video, and executive producing the 2000 miniseries "The Beach Boys: An American Family."

Stamos opened up in an emotional Instagram post in October, saying he was heading to Nashville to perform with Love at the Ryman Auditorium, adding ... "We hope he'll be doing what he loves for years to come, but we don't know what the future holds. We have tonight."

Sources previously told us ... Mike died Saturday at his Los Angeles home.