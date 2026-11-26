Veruschka, the German fashion icon widely regarded as one of the world's first supermodels, has died.

The legendary model -- whose real name was Vera von Lehndorff -- died Tuesday at her home in Berlin, surrounded by friends and family, according to German newspaper Bild.

Her sister, Catharina Kappelhoff-Wulff, confirmed her death in a statement on her fashion brand's website. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

Veruschka shot to international fame in the 1960s, gracing the cover of American Vogue 13 times and working with some of the biggest names in fashion photography, including Richard Avedon.

She also made her mark on the big screen ... appearing in the 1966 film "Blow-Up" and the 2006 James Bond flick "Casino Royale."

Long before supermodels became household names, Veruschka helped define what it meant to be one.

She was 87.