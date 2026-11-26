Play video content Video: Charlie Sheen Pulled Baseball Bat on Brother Emilio Estevez During Teen Fight Mostly Sheenius with Charlie Sheen

Charlie Sheen was apparently a wild child long before his Hollywood bad-boy days ... once threatening to bash his brother Emilio Estevez's head in with a baseball bat during a fight that ended with cops at their doorstep.

The brothers were reminiscing about their teenage years on Charlie's "Mostly Sheenius" podcast when Emilio recalled the time a 16-year-old Charlie lost it after Emilio refused to let him borrow his car for a date.

Emilio says Charlie hurled a sandwich across the living room before storming off to his bedroom and locking the door, but big bro wasn't about to let him have the last word.

Emilio kicked the door open, and that's when he says he was greeted by Charlie swinging a baseball bat and threatening to break his head open.

Emilio admits he was threatening to kill Charlie, too, and with the windows open, the neighbors apparently heard enough to get cops involved.

About 10 minutes later, 4 sheriff's deputies showed up, but the brothers suddenly went from wanting to kill each other to putting on an Oscar-worthy performance.