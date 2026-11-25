Andy Taylor, the iconic guitarist behind some of Duran Duran's biggest hits, has died following a years-long battle with prostate cancer.

The musician died Monday at age 65 after battling stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2018.

Taylor’s wife, Tracey, confirmed his death Wednesday in a heartfelt family statement, remembering him as a devoted husband, father and grandfather ... while his Duran Duran bandmates paid tribute to the guitarist who helped shape their sound and success.

Taylor helped shape Duran Duran's signature sound throughout the 1980s ... contributing to massive hits like "Hungry Like the Wolf," "Rio" and "The Reflex." He was also a member of the supergroup The Power Station and worked with artists including Robert Palmer and Rod Stewart.

In 2022, Taylor's bandmates revealed his cancer diagnosis during Duran Duran's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ... reading a letter from the guitarist explaining why his declining health prevented him from attending the ceremony.

Despite his diagnosis, Taylor continued making music while undergoing treatment ... releasing his solo album "Man's a Wolf to Man" in 2023.

He was 65.