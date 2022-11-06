Duran Duran Guitarist Andy Taylor Battling Stage 4 Cancer

Duran Duran was inducted into the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Saturday night ... but the good news quickly turned bad as the band accepted the honor.

Legendary frontman Simon Le Bon and the group's other members -- except for one -- gave an acceptance speech during the 37th Annual induction ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Noticeably absent was guitarist Andy Taylor.

Le Bon revealed Taylor was MIA because he suffered a setback in his treatment of Stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer. The singer then read a portion of a letter written by Taylor, explaining his health issues.

Taylor wrote, "Just over four years ago I was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer. Many families have experienced the slow burn of this disease and of course we are no different; so I speak from the perspective of a family man but with profound humility to the band, the greatest fans a group could have and this exceptional accolade."

After the ceremony, Taylor's entire letter was posted on the band's website, providing more detail about his grim diagnosis. "Although my current condition is not immediately life-threatening there is no cure," Taylor said.

Backstage at the Microsoft Theater, Le Bon told the press he was "absolutely devastated" to learn that "one of our family — is not gonna be around for very long." He ended with ... "We love Andy dearly. I’m not gonna stand here and cry or anything, that would be inappropriate, but that’s what I feel like."