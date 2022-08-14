Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Carlos Santana Smiling and Looking Good After Scary Collapse on Stage

Carlos Santana Oye Como Va ... I'm Good After Scary Collapse

8/14/2022 12:50 AM PT
SMOOTH RECOVERY
Carlos Santana looks like a man ready to rock out ... he's smiling and looking good after his scary collapse on stage ... and is continuing his tour.

We got the legendary guitarist at the Four Seasons in Downtown NYC ahead of his Friday show in Connecticut ... and he was moving around perfectly fine, showing no lasting effects from his recent medical episode.

It's pretty funny ... when our photog told him how good he looked, he brushed off the compliment by saying it was "a reflection of your light!"

Remember ... Santana was performing July 5 in Michigan when he went down, sending staffers and stage hands scurrying to his side.

7/5/22
SCARY MOMENT ONSTAGE
The 74-year-old was rushed to a hospital for treatment, with his team saying he was suffering from heat exhaustion and dehydration.

The health scare forced Santana to hit pause on his Miraculous Supernatural 2022 Tour, postponing 6 shows, but now he's back on the road.

No word if a black magic woman is behind Santana's recovery.

