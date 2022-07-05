Carlos Santana Collapses on Stage During Concert

A scary moment for Carlos Santana and his fans, as the legendary musician collapsed onstage during one of his concerts.

Santana was performing at Pine Knob Music Theater, outside Detroit, Tuesday night, when a concertgoer tells us the medical emergency happened. We're told Santana was bout 4 or 5 songs into his set, and started to sing a song called "Joy."

#BREAKING Carlos Santana being treated by EMS after a “serious medical emergency” at #pineknob - audience asked to leave - and pray. pic.twitter.com/kdqd5yDxK7 — Amy Lange (@langeamyFOX2) July 6, 2022 @langeamyFOX2

Realizing something was wrong, we're told Santana sat down in front of the drums, and then collapsed backward. From there, a bunch of staffers, including EMTs rushed to his aid.

You can see in video from the show, a black tarp was brought out in order to shield Santana while officials were working on him.

Carlos Santana waved to clapping fans as he’s helped off the stage pic.twitter.com/YA55N4QCZe — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 6, 2022 @Phil_Lewis_

Thankfully, Santana came back around, and was seen waving to the crowd as he was wheeled off the stage.