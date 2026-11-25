"Married at First Sight" star Ryan De Nino died as a result of the combined adverse effects of cocaine and fentanyl ... TMZ has learned.

Ryan's official cause of death also includes cellulitis, bacterial endocarditis, and bacterial pneumonia ... according to a spokesperson for the New Jersey Department of Health.

We're told Ryan's manner of death has been ruled an accident.

Ryan died back in August at the age of 40 ... and at the time, a family member told TMZ that his death was sudden.

As you know, Ryan appeared in season 2 of the hit series back in 2015.