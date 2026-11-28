LAX Ceiling Springs Major Leak After 5.0 Quake Rocks Los Angeles
Los Angeles Earthquake Water Gushes From Ceiling at LAX
Los Angeles residents have not only seen flames spout into the sky as a result of today's 5.0-magnitude earthquake, but they've also witnessed water rain down from the ceiling at LAX.
In a video taken at Los Angeles International Airport ... water can be seen gushing from the airport's ceiling near a gate.
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The traveler who captured the clip wrote over it ... "Water line broke at [LAX] after earthquake."
The airport also suffered shattered windows and broken glass from the incident.
Airport officials told KTLA that though they had completed inspections of the airfield, "facility inspections are still in progress."
We reported earlier that the quake -- the epicenter of which was 6 miles off the coast of Manhattan Beach -- also led to flaring at Chevron's El Segundo refinery.
While several concerned SoCal residents captured the fire spewing flames into the sky ... the blaze was part of a controlled burn meant to eliminate the threat of gas building up pressure in pipes due to a disruption.