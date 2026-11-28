Los Angeles residents have not only seen flames spout into the sky as a result of today's 5.0-magnitude earthquake, but they've also witnessed water rain down from the ceiling at LAX.

In a video taken at Los Angeles International Airport ... water can be seen gushing from the airport's ceiling near a gate.

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The traveler who captured the clip wrote over it ... "Water line broke at [LAX] after earthquake."

The airport also suffered shattered windows and broken glass from the incident.

Airport officials told KTLA that though they had completed inspections of the airfield, "facility inspections are still in progress."

Play video content Video: Chevron Refinery Flare Erupts Into a Fiery Blaze After Earthquake TMZ.com

We reported earlier that the quake -- the epicenter of which was 6 miles off the coast of Manhattan Beach -- also led to flaring at Chevron's El Segundo refinery.