Play video content Video: Chevron Refinery Flare Erupts Into a Fiery Blaze After Earthquake TMZ.com

A Southern California Chevron refinery sent flames shooting into the sky after Los Angeles' 5.0 earthquake ... but thankfully this was part of a contingency plan.

As part of an emergency safety measure on Saturday ... gas was rerouted to the El Segundo refinery's flare stacks rather than letting it build up pressure inside the pipes.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

The resulting fire -- while appearing menacing -- is actually preventing a possibly more dangerous incident from occurring.

We reported earlier ... the 5.0-magnitude quake hit 6 miles off the coast of Manhattan Beach, at 9:30 AM resulting in multiple aftershocks.

Mayor Karen Bass posted on X ... "So far, while there are no reports of major damage, the LAFD is in earthquake mode to assess potential impacts across the city. City teams will continue to monitor and update as needed."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.