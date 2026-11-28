Play video content Video: Earthquake Shatters Windows At LAX Fox News

UPDATE 11:15 a.m. : Multiple aftershocks have hit Los Angeles, including a magnitude 3.8 aftershock that rattled the L.A. area this morning following a magnitude 5.0 earthquake off the coast of Manhattan Beach.

Los Angeles has been hit by a 5.0-magnitude earthquake followed by several aftershocks ... causing scores of concerned SoCal residents to take to social media.

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The initial quake was reported at 9:30 AM about 6 miles off the coast of Manhattan Beach, according to the USGS.

Following the quake -- which struck at a depth of about 5.6 miles -- two aftershocks were felt, clocking in at 3.0 and 2.5 on the Richter scale.

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Terrifying video from an LAX live feed shows the camera shaking violently as several car alarms go off. In the clip, air traffic control quickly orders a Delta flight to "go around" as the ground continues to shake.

Meanwhile, Fox News' coverage at the airport shows the resulting damage ... with windows shattered and broken glass on the floor.

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Video taken by a Ring camera shows an outdoor patio shaking as a dog scurries inside for safety.

As of now, there are no reported injuries.

Mayor Karen Bass shared on X ... "A preliminary 5.0-magnitude earthquake centered near Manhattan Beach was felt across Los Angeles at 9:30 AM this morning. So far, while there are no reports of major damage, the LAFD is in earthquake mode to assess potential impacts across the city. City teams will continue to monitor and update as needed."

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Following the quake, several X users shared video of smoke rising from Chevron's refinery in El Segundo, California.

During disruptions like earthquakes, refinery systems typically shut down by routing gas to flare stacks.

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Our very own Harvey Levin felt the quake at his home and said it felt as intense as the 1994 Northridge Earthquake, when he was standing about 9 miles from the epicenter.