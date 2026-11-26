A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck a remote group of islands off Mexico's Baja California peninsula on Thanksgiving ... delivering a holiday shake-up in the Pacific Ocean.

The quake hit Thursday near the Revillagigedo Islands, roughly 216 miles from Cabo San Lucas, at a depth of about 6 miles.

Fortunately, the remote location means the earthquake is unlikely to affect many people ... though it's unclear whether any aftershocks could strike closer to the mainland ... and the region was already rattled by a magnitude 4.2 earthquake just one day earlier.

The Revillagigedo Islands are volcanic and federally protected by Mexico, boasting such a rich marine ecosystem that National Geographic has dubbed them the "Galápagos of Mexico."

The Thanksgiving tremor comes just days after back-to-back earthquakes shook Southern California's beach cities ... including a magnitude 3.2 quake in Orange County early Monday and a magnitude 3.3 quake off Manhattan Beach on Sunday.

Mexico also experienced a magnitude 4.7 earthquake in Baja California earlier this month.