Florida Plane Crash Victim Told Friend Life Was 'Going Too Well' Days Before Death
Fatal Palm Beach Plane Crash Tech Mogul's Life Was 'Going Too Well' Days Before Tragedy
Adam Robinson, the tech entrepreneur killed alongside his wife and two young children in a horrific Florida plane crash, was telling a friend just how well life was going days before the tragedy ... TMZ has learned.
Jesse Ouellette, a friend of Adam's, tells TMZ ... the businessman recently shared how happy he was with his life, saying things were "going too well" as his businesses continued to grow and his family was loving life in Aspen, Colorado.
Jesse remembered Adam as an incredible person, telling TMZ ... "His loss will be deeply felt by the software founders who knew him as a friend and colleague."
He added ... "He challenged the way things were done and was far ahead of his time. It's heartbreaking that we lost him so soon."
Just days later, Adam, his wife Helen Sharp, and their children, 4-year-old Emma and 2-year-old Charlie, were killed Sunday when their private jet crashed in near Palm Beach, Florida.
As we first reported ... Adam and his family were traveling to the Bahamas, where they planned to celebrate his birthday.
The aircraft had departed Austin, Texas, and was headed to the Bahamas when it suddenly went down in a residential area just miles away from Mar-a-Lago, erupting into a massive fireball.
Also killed were family friends Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr, along with the children's nanny, Anita Maria Cetina, and the jet's two pilots.
In a statement Monday, the families remembered Adam and Helen as devoted parents, saying their children were the light of their lives.
Federal investigators are working to determine what caused the crash.