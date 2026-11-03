Palm Beach Plane Crash: Investigators Share New Details, Watch Live Stream

The National Transportation Safety Board is preparing to share another update on the deadly Florida plane crash that killed nine people ... and TMZ is streaming live.

The agency is holding another press conference Tuesday as investigators work to piece together what caused a private jet to plummet from the sky Sunday and crash into a Palm Beach County neighborhood.

Play video content Video: Private Jet Crashes 8 Miles from Trump's Mar-a-Lago, All 9 Passengers Dead Aki Kuusisto via Storyful

As TMZ previously reported ... NTSB officials revealed Monday there were indications the Learjet 60 was breaking apart before it hit the ground. Investigators also said they were examining poor weather conditions, including ice and turbulence, but stressed it was still early in the investigation.

Play video content Video: Chilling Audio Captures Final Moments Before Palm Beach Plane Crash ATC

Chilling air traffic control audio captured the crew's frantic final moments ... including a mayday call as the jet rapidly lost altitude and a crew member warned they were about to crash.

All nine people aboard were killed ... including Texas entrepreneur Adam Robinson, his wife, their two young children, three other passengers and two pilots.

As we first reported ... the group was headed from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas to celebrate Adam's birthday when tragedy struck.