Mike Vrabel, Wife Jen Arrive in Utah After Attending Taylor Swift Wedding

Mike Vrabel and his wife, Jen, are still moving forward together ... with the couple spotted side by side at the airport after attending Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded wedding.

The New England Patriots head coach and Jen were seen making their way through the Salt Lake City airport Sunday ... casually dressed and carrying their bags as they made their way through the terminal following a whirlwind wedding weekend.

Mike rocked a patterned short-sleeve shirt, white shorts, and sneakers, while Jennifer kept things comfortable in a matching light gray set and sandals.

The airport sighting comes just days after the couple was spotted out in NYC heading to Taylor and Travis' wedding -- even if they didn't look thrilled to be in each other's company -- for another public appearance together following the cheating scandal that rocked their marriage earlier this year.

Play video content Video: Mike Vrabel Publicly Praises Wife Amid Dianna Russini Buzz X/@patriots

As we reported, Mike has repeatedly signaled the couple is working through the fallout ... telling reporters in May he loves his wife before the two were later seen smiling together at their son's engagement celebration.

As TMZ previously reported, the fallout began after Mike was accused of having an affair with NFL reporter Dianna Russini ... with Mike and Jen later seeking counseling as they worked to save their marriage.