Aaron Rodgers Doubles Down on ESPN Criticism Over Dianna Russini Scandal

Play video content Video: Aaron Rodgers Calls Out ESPN About Dianna Russini's Story Not Just Football with Cam Heyward

Aaron Rodgers is still pissed at ESPN for not doggedly reporting on Dianna Russini's relationship with Mike Vrabel ... especially after he says they blew up the Jed York prostitution scandal.

The NFL QB -- who is entering his final season -- dove into the criticism on his teammate Cam Heyward's "Not Just Football" podcast ... explaining he's pissed because he thinks ESPN is overlooking the implications from the Russini-Vrabel relationship.

Aaron says ESPN spends a ton of time on certain issues, but not the ones he thinks are important ... specifically going off on the company for its wall-to-wall coverage of York's no-contest plea to disorderly conduct and possessing criminal tools after allegedly agreeing to pay a woman $140 for sex.

He wonders why the network decided to tear down York when the Russini and Vrabel scandal is so much bigger ... after all, he points out, she votes for major awards, which can affect players' paychecks.

Aaron has his theories, of course ... and he thinks it's because of ESPN's relationship with the NFL after ESPN purchased NFL Network. Best not to rock the boat, basically.

Still, York owns one of the 32 NFL teams ... and ESPN had no problem covering his embarrassing bust.

Aaron Rodgers blasted ESPN on The Pat McAfee Show for not covering the Dianna Russini scandalpic.twitter.com/t8062wbZVn @Deadspin

You may remember ... Rodgers previously raised these concerns on "The Pat McAfee Show" -- in a tirade also aimed at Dr. Anthony Fauci.

It's worth noting ... in the last 7 days, ESPN has posted at least two stories about Russini and Vrabel's relationship -- and they've posted more in the past several months.