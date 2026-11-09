Rashee Rice’s 5-Figure Weekly NFL Salary Revealed in Bankruptcy

Kansas City Chiefs star Rashee Rice revealed how much he earns weekly from the NFL.

TMZ obtained court docs in which Rashee filed copies of his pay stubs from the team in his ongoing bankruptcy battle.

During the third full week in October, Rashee earned around $43K in gross pay for the week, but only took home less than $15K in net pay after taxes and other deductions.

The pay stub notes for the year-to-date ... Rashee had been paid $350K for performance pay, more than $351K for deferred pay, $75K workout bonus, $70K in injured reserve pay, and around $20K for training camp. His cumulative gross earnings over the course of the year were north of $1.2 million by the end of October.

As TMZ previously reported, the NFL star filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy last week. He claimed he had $677K in assets but over $3 million in liabilities ... including $2 million from a civil lawsuit over a 2024 car crash.