Sean Strickland's Dirt Bike Stunt Goes Sideways, Amazon Driver Crashes

Sean Strickland's latest off-the-clock stunt starred ... his Amazon delivery guy -- who the UFC middleweight champ let take his dirt bike off a ramp, and it did NOT go well!

The driver lost control while landing and went down hard ... but popped right back up and appeared totally fine.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Sean addressed the crash on X, explaining what went down. He says he gave the guy a couple of tips before he attempted the jump, including hitting the ramp in 2nd or 3rd gear to prevent doing a backflip from too much torque. Unclear if the driver listened, but he went down either way.

And Sean insists he did his homework before handing over the keys.

"I asked him like 3 times if he rode and he said yes he jumps lol."

Turns out ... not quite.

And based on Sean's ear-to-ear grin, it couldn't have gone better.