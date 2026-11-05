Motley Crue Frontman Vince Neil's Girlfriend Arrested for Domestic Assault

Vince Neil's girlfriend has been arrested for domestic assault after allegedly attacking the rocker in Tennessee ... TMZ has learned.

According to inmate records obtained by TMZ ... Rain Hannah was booked Sunday for domestic-related assault.

A source tells TMZ ... she was arrested for allegedly assaulting Vince. We're told they got into an argument -- it's unclear what it was about -- when she allegedly started destroying his house and assaulted the Motley Crue frontman.

Inmate records state she was booked by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office ... but was released the following day after her $5K bond was posted.

We obtained her booking photo ... and she's mostly expressionless.