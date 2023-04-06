Motley Crue Guitarist Mick Mars Sues Band, I'm Getting Ripped Off

Mötley Crüe co-founder Mick Mars IS going away mad ... as they're in the middle of a farewell tour, without Mick, he's suing his ex-band -- claiming they kicked him out and ripped him off, financially.

The band's lead guitarist announced last fall he wouldn't be joining the Crüe on the road, because he's suffering from a debilitating arthritic disease called ankylosing spondylitis -- but in his lawsuit, he says he made it clear he could still record with the band or do limited performances ... he just couldn't handle a full tour with his condition.

According to docs, obtained by TMZ, Mick says the band cut his percentage of profits from 25 percent to 5 percent ... after he announced he was stepping back from touring. Furthermore, he claims the band's lawyers made him feel like he should be grateful for even that small cut, because they didn't feel they owed him anything at all.

Mick claims there was a full band meeting and they decided to "unilaterally" remove him from Mötley Crüe.

Some of this is definitely personal for Mick. In the suit, he repeatedly accused bassist Nikki Sixx of "gaslighting" him about his guitar skills diminishing. Mick says that's rich coming from Nikki, because he claims Nikki didn't "play a single note on bass" during a recent tour. Mick claims all of Nikki's parts were pre-recorded.