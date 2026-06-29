Clive Davis Remembered at Star-Studded NYC Funeral, Watch Livestream

Play video content Video: Clive Davis Remembered at Star-Studded NYC Funeral centralsynagogue.org

Clive Davis is being honored one final time ... with friends, family, and music royalty gathering to celebrate the legendary record executive's life ... and TMZ will livestream every emotional moment.

The five-time Grammy winner's funeral is taking place Monday morning in New York City, and you can watch it in full right here.

Clive -- the music mogul who discovered or helped launch the careers of Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Kelly Clarkson, and countless other stars -- died last Monday at his Manhattan home. He was 94.

A few weeks before his death, Clive was hospitalized in New York with an upper respiratory infection. He was later discharged on June 4 and returned home ... with a rep telling TMZ he was in good spirits and recovering.