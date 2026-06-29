Clive Davis Remembered at Star-Studded NYC Funeral, Watch Livestream
Clive Davis Music's Biggest Names Pay Their Respects ... Watch Funeral Livestream
Clive Davis is being honored one final time ... with friends, family, and music royalty gathering to celebrate the legendary record executive's life ... and TMZ will livestream every emotional moment.
The five-time Grammy winner's funeral is taking place Monday morning in New York City, and you can watch it in full right here.
Alicia Keys, Bruce Springsteen, Barry Manilow, Jennifer Hudson, Dionne Warwick, and Kenny G are among the expected attendees and performers ... paying tribute to the legend famously known as the "Man with the Golden Ears."
Clive -- the music mogul who discovered or helped launch the careers of Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Kelly Clarkson, and countless other stars -- died last Monday at his Manhattan home. He was 94.
A few weeks before his death, Clive was hospitalized in New York with an upper respiratory infection. He was later discharged on June 4 and returned home ... with a rep telling TMZ he was in good spirits and recovering.
Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2000, Clive became almost as famous for his star-packed annual pre-Grammy gala as he was for spotting superstar talent ... and the Grammy Museum's 200-seat Clive Davis Theater stands as a lasting tribute to his impact on the music industry.