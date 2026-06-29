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Clive Davis Remembered at Star-Studded NYC Funeral, Watch Livestream

Clive Davis Music's Biggest Names Pay Their Respects ... Watch Funeral Livestream

By TMZ Staff
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Video: Clive Davis Remembered at Star-Studded NYC Funeral
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Clive Davis is being honored one final time ... with friends, family, and music royalty gathering to celebrate the legendary record executive's life ... and TMZ will livestream every emotional moment.

The five-time Grammy winner's funeral is taking place Monday morning in New York City, and you can watch it in full right here.

Celebs Arrive For Clive Davis' Funeral
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Celebs Arrive For Clive Davis' Funeral Launch Gallery
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Alicia Keys, Bruce Springsteen, Barry Manilow, Jennifer Hudson, Dionne Warwick, and Kenny G are among the expected attendees and performers ... paying tribute to the legend famously known as the "Man with the Golden Ears."

Clive -- the music mogul who discovered or helped launch the careers of Whitney HoustonAretha FranklinKelly Clarkson, and countless other stars -- died last Monday at his Manhattan home. He was 94.

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HONORING A LEGEND
Video: Barry Manilow, Stevie Wonder and Others Arrive at Clive Davis' Funeral
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A few weeks before his death, Clive was hospitalized in New York with an upper respiratory infection. He was later discharged on June 4 and returned home ... with a rep telling TMZ he was in good spirits and recovering.

Remembering Clive Davis
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Remembering Clive Davis Launch Gallery
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Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2000, Clive became almost as famous for his star-packed annual pre-Grammy gala as he was for spotting superstar talent ... and the Grammy Museum's 200-seat Clive Davis Theater stands as a lasting tribute to his impact on the music industry.

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