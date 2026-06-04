Clive Davis Discharged From Hospital, Recuperating at Home

Music mogul Clive Davis is back home and on the mend after spending the past week hospitalized ... TMZ has learned.

A rep for the legendary music executive -- who molded the careers of Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Kelly Clarkson, and more -- tells TMZ ... Clive was discharged from the hospital on Thursday and is now recuperating at home.

We're told the 94-year-old is in good spirits and happy to be out of the hospital following his recent health scare.

As TMZ previously reported, Clive was hospitalized in New York last week after developing an upper respiratory infection. At the time, his spokesperson said he had been admitted out of an abundance of caution and was expected to make a quick recovery.

Looks like that prediction was spot on ... with Clive now resting comfortably at home as he continues to recover. Clive, who is famous for his Grammy parties, has battled health issues before ... in February 2021 he was diagnosed with Bell's Palsy.