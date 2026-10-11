Kelly Clarkson Responds to Brooklyn Store, Calls Owner a 'Liar' Over $15K Bird

Kelly Clarkson is firing back at a Brooklyn store owner, calling them a "liar" amid a dispute over an expensive singing bird sculpture she says she tried to buy.

Cool, cool. Sure, it wasn’t for sale. That’s the narrative Art of Play is gonna go with 👍 so the whole conversation we had when I asked you if it was for sale whilst pointing to the price tag hanging on the wall with the title Singing Bird didn’t happen as you elevator eyed me saying in a condescending tone “yes, it’s for sale but it costs 15,000 dollars so if you’d like me to find something comparable for you I can.” That all never happened and now it’s not for sale. Okay, cool. So you’re not only rude, you’re also a liar. Got it ✅ And by the way, I obviously support small businesses because I was literally at a small business trying to purchase things. I love small businesses and know they are important and I always support them, but you don’t get a free pass to treat people less than in your store just because you are a small business. It’s not that hard to be kind. I never blast people but you my friend were an exception. Your store is really cool. Unfortunately, you aren’t. @kellyclarkson

Kelly took to social media to slam Art of Play’s account of their interaction ... insisting the owner initially told her the piece was for sale for $15,000 before allegedly offering to find her something comparable.

"That all never happened and now it’s not for sale. Okay, cool," Kelly wrote, accusing the owner of being rude and condescending ... before adding, "So you're not only rude, you're also a liar."

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The store has disputed her earlier version of events, saying the singing bird automaton, known as "Molly," is attached to the wall and used in magic shows ... and was never for sale.

Kelly also pushed back against any suggestion she doesn't support small businesses, saying she was literally shopping at one when the alleged incident happened, adding "You don’t get a free pass to treat people less than in your store just because you are a small business."

The former "The Voice" judge ended her post with one final dig at the shop owner ... "Your store is really cool. Unfortunately, you aren’t."

As we previously reported ... Kelly took to social media to describe an allegedly frustrating shopping experience at the Brooklyn store.

Kelly claimed she traveled to the small shop intending to buy multiple items, only to feel an employee was steering her toward a cheaper alternative rather than taking her shopping plans seriously.

The "Since You've Been Gone" singer described the moment as like "Julia Roberts character in Pretty Woman" and slammed the store for it's lack of hospitality.