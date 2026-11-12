'Yes, Dear' Star Anthony Clark Cause of Death Revealed

Anthony Clark, the comedian and actor best known for starring on "Yes, Dear," reportedly died from complications related to pneumonia.

The 62-year-old actor died Tuesday, with Deadline now reporting pneumonia complications were behind his death.

As TMZ previously reported ... Clark's former "Yes, Dear" costar Mike O'Malley announced his death Wednesday on X, remembering him as a "hilarious guy" and a standout comedian in Boston's comedy scene.

O'Malley revealed the two had spoken on the phone just three weeks before Clark's death ... saying his longtime friend had him laughing once again.

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Clark was best known for playing Greg Warner opposite O'Malley's Jimmy Hughes on the CBS sitcom, which ran for six seasons from 2000 to 2006.