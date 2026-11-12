Late Billionaire Ted Turner: Ex-Wife Jane Fonda Not Named in 2025 Will

Late businessman Ted Turner was married and divorced three times during his life ... but the final version of his will made no mention of his last and legendary ex-wife, Jane Fonda ... TMZ has learned.

Ted’s children, Laura, Robert, Rhett, Reed and Sara, filed a petition to be named executors of the CNN founder’s estate. They were the only listed heirs to Ted’s fortune.

The filing notes that Ted was married three times during his life. His ex-wives included Judy Nye, who he divorced in 1964, Jane Turner, who he split with in 1988, and Jane Fonda, but the marriage ended in 2001.

Jane is not listed as a beneficiary to the estate ... despite her raving about her ex-husband for years after the split ... and praising him after he passed.

Ted reportedly made several changes to his trust, which was first drafted in 2003, when he was 64. He changed the trust again in 2005 … made more changes in 2006 and 2007 … and again in 2009, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and his final amendment in 2025.

Ted instructed his heirs to pay his debts and handle business matters ... but noted, “I have confidence in the investments which will be found in my estate at the time of my death,” but said they could sell off assets, if needed.