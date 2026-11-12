'Star Trek' Actor Patrick Stewart's Widow Speaks Out Two Weeks After His Death: 'He Changed Me'

The widow of "Star Trek" legend Patrick Stewart says she is still experiencing utter grief two weeks after her actor husband passed away.

Sunny Ozell posted an emotional tribute to Stewart on Instagram, along with a photo of the couple smiling as they embrace. Ozell and Stewart began dating in 2008 and married in 2013.

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In her message, Ozell said she's still feeling waves of grief 14 days after Stewart died from Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia.

But the singer also pointed out that she's "experiencing such deep, profound gratitude" because she didn't leave anything unsaid before Stewart passed.

She said they both expressed how much they loved each other during the nearly two decades they spent together. She then thanked all the well-wishers who have reached out to her.

Ozell ended her IG post with ... "My heart had to grow to contain my love for Patrick, and he changed me for the better, forever."