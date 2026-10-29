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Hugh Jackman, William Shatner Help Hollywood Mourn Patrick Stewart

Sir Patrick Stewart Tributes Pour In From Across Hollywood

By TMZ Staff
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Celebrity Reactions & Tributes Patrick Stewart Death
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Sir Patrick Stewart is being remembered by co-stars, famous friends, and celeb fans as the world mourns the loss of the iconic actor.

Tributes from celebs like "X-Men" co-star Hugh Jackman, fellow "Star Trek" alum William Shatner, and more are pouring in following the news of his death.

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Simu Liu, who will appear alongside Patrick in the upcoming "Avengers: Doomsday" film, called his co-star's passing "devastating."

He mourned the "absolute legend" on social media, noting he was "even lovelier" off-camera.

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The Instagram account for late Marvel creator Stan Lee shared a touching tribute for Patrick.

They wrote ... "Rest in peace, Sir Patrick Stewart... you will be greatly missed by the world."

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Seth MacFarlane, co-creator of "American Dad!," posted a lengthy message remembering Patrick ... who was a mainstay on the show as CIA Deputy Director Bullock.

Seth wrote ... "He was that rare actor who could take any bit of dialogue and elevate it, making a good writer sound great, and a great writer sound masterful.

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Marvel Studios also honored the "X-Men" star, who played Professor X in several films.

As you know, Patrick passed away Wednesday at 86 years old after a brief battle with Alzheimer's and Lewy body dementia.

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