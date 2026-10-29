Hugh Jackman, William Shatner Help Hollywood Mourn Patrick Stewart

Tributes Pour In From Across Hollywood

Sir Patrick Stewart is being remembered by co-stars, famous friends, and celeb fans as the world mourns the loss of the iconic actor.

Tributes from celebs like "X-Men" co-star Hugh Jackman, fellow "Star Trek" alum William Shatner, and more are pouring in following the news of his death.

Simu Liu, who will appear alongside Patrick in the upcoming "Avengers: Doomsday" film, called his co-star's passing "devastating."

He mourned the "absolute legend" on social media, noting he was "even lovelier" off-camera.

The Instagram account for late Marvel creator Stan Lee shared a touching tribute for Patrick.

They wrote ... "Rest in peace, Sir Patrick Stewart... you will be greatly missed by the world."

Seth MacFarlane, co-creator of "American Dad!," posted a lengthy message remembering Patrick ... who was a mainstay on the show as CIA Deputy Director Bullock.

Seth wrote ... "He was that rare actor who could take any bit of dialogue and elevate it, making a good writer sound great, and a great writer sound masterful.

Marvel Studios also honored the "X-Men" star, who played Professor X in several films.