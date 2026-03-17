Hugh Jackman Says He'd Love to Work With Oscar Winner Michael B. Jordan

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Michael B. Jordan just snagged an Oscar, and now Hollywood's lining up to work with him ... including Hugh Jackman!

We got the Aussie star at LAX Monday afternoon, and he didn’t hold back on MBJ’s big win, calling it "f***ing awesome!"

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Roll the clip -- Hugh’s clearly hyped for MBJ, and he’s already putting it out there he wants to work with him next. He even teases how he’d make that collab happen ...

LBR, Hugh knows exactly how big this is -- he’s been there himself with a Best Actor nom for "Les Misérables" back in 2013.