Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Show Major PDA in Costa Rica

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster frolicked into the new year, getting in some quality time and PDA in Costa Rica.

Photogs snapped the power couple wrapped around each other in the water as the sun set over the beach Saturday.

Play video content BACKGRID

The two looked every bit in love as Sutton waded into the waves wearing a blue two-piece swimsuit, and Hugh took in the scenic surroundings in floral swim trunks.

As you know, Hugh and ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness announced the end of their 27-year marriage in September 2023. Sutton called it quits with her ex, Ted Griffin, in October 2024 after nearly 10 years of matrimony.