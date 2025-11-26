Hugh Jackman Goes Instagram Official With Sutton Foster

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster took the next step in their relatively new relationship Wednesday ... they're now Instagram official!

Hugh posted a pic of his new flame getting up in front of a crowd at a jazz club in New York, writing ... "@suttonlenore performing during the holidays at @cafecarlyle ... now that’s an iconic NYC night! And, truly magical."

This comes after the couple went red carpet official last month, holding hands and posing together at the AFI FEST screening of "Song Sung Blue."

The 'Music Man' alums and longtime friends went public with their relationship in January, showing PDA during a dinner date in Santa Monica.

As you know, Hugh and ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness announced the end of their 27-year marriage in September 2023. Sutton called it quits with her ex, Ted Griffin, in October 2024 after 10 years of matrimony.