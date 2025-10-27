Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Make First Public Appearance as a Couple

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are finally ready to make it official -- the, relatively, new couple posed for pics as they arrived together for the first time at a showbiz event.

Check 'em out ... Hugh went with a classic look, opting for a black suit and tie, while Sutton matched her new beau in a chic black slip dress Sunday in Hollywood for the AFI FEST screening of "Song Sung Blue."

The "Music Man" alums and longtime friends went public with their relationship in January, showing PDA during a dinner date in Santa Monica.

As you know, Hugh and ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness announced the end of their 27-year marriage in September 2023. Sutton called it quits with her ex, Ted Griffin, in October 2024 after 10 years of matrimony.