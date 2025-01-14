Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster Share First Passionate Public Kiss

Play video content BACKGRID

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster can’t stop the smooches after confirming they’re together -- acting like a couple of love-struck teens!

Check out this clip of the lovebirds publicly locking lips for the first time -- they're seen in a parking garage, and later in an L.A. In-N-Out drive-thru -- super passionate, with the Broadway actress cradling Hugh's face like it was a romcom.

The car date kissing parade kept rolling with huge grins and a glow that could light up Broadway.

Looks like they don't mind soaking up the spotlight now that their romance is out in the open, just two months after rumors started swirling they were dating.