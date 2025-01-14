Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster Share First Passionate Public Kiss

Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster Sealed With A Kiss!!!

011425_hugh_jackman-kal
BURGERS & BAE
BACKGRID

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster can’t stop the smooches after confirming they’re together -- acting like a couple of love-struck teens!

Check out this clip of the lovebirds publicly locking lips for the first time -- they're seen in a parking garage, and later in an L.A. In-N-Out drive-thru -- super passionate, with the Broadway actress cradling Hugh's face like it was a romcom.

011425_hugh_jackman-sg3

The car date kissing parade kept rolling with huge grins and a glow that could light up Broadway.

011425_hugh_jackman-sg1

Looks like they don't mind soaking up the spotlight now that their romance is out in the open, just two months after rumors started swirling they were dating.

011425_hugh_jackman-sg2

Speculation about Hugh's close bond with Sutton first began in 2023 during their Broadway revival of "The Music Man" -- the same year his 27-year marriage to Deborra-Lee Furness came to an end.

