Hugh Jackman Snaps Selfies in Front of "Deadpool & Wolverine" Billboard

I Just Can't Get Enough of Me!!!

Play video content BACKGRID

Hugh Jackman looked like a typical Hollywood tourist Wednesday, snapping pics on the famed Sunset Strip ... the difference is, he was shooting a billboard with his mug plastered over it!

The Aussie actor was having a blast with his own hype ... jumping out of an SUV on Sunset as his bodyguard snapped pics of him in front of a giant "Deadpool & Wolverine" billboard.

Hugh shared a pic from his photo shoot on his IG ... so if you missed seeing him IRL, you can still check out his fun moment. And yes, we know ... this was intentional promotion for the flick.

He's grinning in the pic, with his movie poster featuring him and costar Ryan Reynolds way in the background. HJ dropped the caption "LFG!" which we’re pretty sure means "Let’s f***ing go!" ... signaling his excitement for Friday's opening.

The rest of the Marvel cast have been doing the traditional promotional rounds. Ryan's wife Blake Lively, even made an appearance for the NYC premiere.