Jennifer Lopez Takes Selfies in Front of Her Own 'Atlas' Billboard

Jennifer Lopez might be her own biggest fan -- she definitely looks like it as she poses for selfies in front of her own billboard promoting her own movie! Super meta moment.

Check out these shots of J Lo Friday in L.A., where she pulled over to grab some 'gram-worthy snaps with her massive "Atlas" billboard in the background -- and you can tell she's hitting all her angles.

The photoshoot didn't stop there ... the star even swung by the Netflix billboard sporting the bold message, "DON'T F WITH JLO" -- a nod to her butt-kicking character in the streamer's new action flick.

As of now, none of those pics have hit her IG ... but it looked like she was having fun diving into the promo for her flick -- which revolves around her character, Atlas Shepherd, a data analyst relying on AI to save humanity. #NBD 🤷🏽‍♀️

As we reported ... Jen's media tour for the movie hit a rough patch earlier this week in Mexico City, where a reporter bravely asked about her marital issues with Ben Affleck.

Jen fired back with a sassy, "You know better than that!"

She smiled through the caught-on-tape moment, but it was clear she wasn't pleased the question was even asked -- and, in fact, Netflix PR and Jen's team had warned media not to raise personal questions.

With Jen and Ben living in separate L.A. homes, their marriage has undoubtedly been a hot topic. Ben's also been playing ring games -- first spotted without his wedding ring, then suddenly wearing it again.

But then, the duo was all smiles on a dinner date last Sunday ... before Jen showed up solo to her "Atlas" premiere. While we're all guessing, she's leveraging the buzz to hype her movie.