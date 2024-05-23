Jennifer Lopez Billboard For Movie 'Atlas' Warns Don't F*** With Her

A Jennifer Lopez Netflix billboard is sending a strong message: don't mess with her -- or at least not with the titular character of her new action thriller movie, "Atlas."

Check out this L.A. billboard -- It's got a simple yet powerful message: "DON'T F WITH JLO" ... and while some driving by might initially think it's J Lo herself sending a warning, the Netflix logo accompanying it makes it clear it's just a clever promo for her new flick.

The marketing team nailed it ... especially 'cause the film revolves around her character, Atlas Shepherd, a data analyst who has to rely on AI to save humanity -- so yeah, she'll be doing some serious butt-kicking when it hits the streamer Friday.

TBH ... ya might not want to mess with the real Jen, as a reporter at her "Atlas" panel discussion in Mexico City discovered upon asking her about any marital issues with Ben Affleck.

J Lo fired back with a damning, "You know better than that!" She was smiling, but clearly not pleased the question was asked at all.

Play video content 5/22/24

No doubt about it, Jen and Ben's marriage is the talk of the town lately. As we first reported, the couple hit a rough patch and are now living in separate homes in L.A.