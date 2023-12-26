Hugh Jackman Receives Warning From Security Guard at Rockefeller Center

Play video content

Hugh Jackman got a bit too much in the Christmas spirit at NYC's Rockefeller Center ... because a security guard had to give him a warning for breaching a police barrier.

The actor was enjoying all the holiday festivities at the cultural landmark in Manhattan – while someone was shooting a video of him walking past all the high-end stores outside.

Check out the clip he posted on Instagram ... Hugh looks happier than ever as he, too, films himself at the tourist attraction.

At one point, Hugh smiles and throws his arms up triumphantly with the Rockefeller Center Xmas tree standing behind him. The video then cuts off.

While we never saw the security guard, Hugh wrote in his IG caption, "I highly recommend getting up really early on Christmas morning and taking a walk to see the Rockefeller Christmas tree."

He continued, "It’s so beautiful and not crowded at all. I did get in trouble for going beyond the barrier but the security guard was nice and let me go with just a warning."