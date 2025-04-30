Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds Support Hugh Jackman's New Play on Date Night

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds briefly traded in their legal drama for some culture, as they stepped out to support Hugh Jackman’s new play, which tackles consent and the #MeToo movement.

The duo rolled up to "Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes" at NYC’s Minetta Lane Theatre Tuesday night -- where sources tell us it was a much-needed fun date night after a long day of film press for Blake.

We’re told that even though Hugh just opened the show, Ryan had already caught some rehearsals -- and both he and Blake are big fans of Hugh, so of course they showed up to support their pal, Ryan's "Deadpool & Wolverine" costar.

Naturally, they headed backstage after the show to give Hugh a big congrats on a job well done -- nothing but love from his A-list crew.

And the love goes both ways -- Hugh showed up for Blake at the "Another Simple Favor" premiere over the weekend, proving their longtime friendship is going strong.

In fact, Hugh’s kinda inadvertently caught in the crossfire in the couple's legal battle with Justin Baldoni -- remember, Justin claims Ryan’s Nicepool character took a swipe at him in the latest flick Marvel flick.

In one scene, Ryan’s character quips, "Where in God’s name is the intimacy coordinator?" -- and as we reported, Baldoni thinks that’s a direct jab at him, especially given Blake’s past accusations that Justin sexually harassed and fat-shamed her postpartum body on the "It Ends With Us" set.

