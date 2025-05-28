Hugh Jackman's Estranged Wife Calls Their Split a 'Journey of Betrayal'

Hugh Jackman's estranged wife has her own superpowers now ... claiming the road on the "journey of betrayal" has made her stronger -- and, now she feels free.

Deborra-Lee Furness spoke out just a day after filing for divorce from her movie star husband ... taking shots at him in a statement to Daily Mail.

Furness told DM her heart goes out to everyone who has traversed the trauma of betrayal like she has ... calling it a "profound wound" -- while adding she believes the higher power of the universe is always working for those recovering from broken trust.

Furness says she's learned a lot since she and Hugh split ... and like any hero on a journey, she adds, all adversity makes people stronger.

She adds, "It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom."

Her parting takeaway from her marriage, Furness adds ... the pain caused in a split isn't personal -- it just comes from two people finding their own paths in life.

Play video content TMZ.com

As we told you ... Deborra-Lee finally filed for divorce nearly two years after they announced their shocking split. They married in 1996.

Jackman dated his Broadway costar Sutton Foster shortly after their time performing in "The Music Man" together ... and, it appears this might be the betrayal Furness is now referring to.