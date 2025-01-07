Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster Make It Official With Hand-in-Hand Date Night

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster have officially taken their romance public, stepping out hand in hand for the first time -- and looking absolutely smitten with each other!

The duo -- who starred together in the 2022 hit Broadway revival of "The Music Man" -- enjoyed date night in Santa Monica Monday ... making it crystal clear they’re very much an item, just two months after rumors of their romance surfaced.

The pair definitely turned heads, with Sutton rocking a chic tan trench coat over an olive dress, and Hugh also kept it classic in a navy jacket, T-shirt and white pants as they giggled and chatted away.

Looks like Hugh’s officially turned the page after splitting from wife Deborra-Lee Furness in September 2023 following 27 years of marriage. Rumors swirled back then that his bond with Sutton -- formed during their Broadway run -- may have played a role in the breakup.

As for Sutton, she called it quits with husband Ted Griffin in October 2024 after a decade of marriage -- fueling further reports at the time that she and Hugh were dating.