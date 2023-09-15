Hugh Jackman & Wife Deborra-lee Separating, Pursuing 'Individual Growth'

Hugh Jackman and his wife, Deborra-lee Furness, are calling it quits ... and it's an amicable decision that's putting an end to 27 years of marriage.

TMZ confirmed their breakup and in a statement given to People Friday, they said that they've been "blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage."

Hugh and Deborra-lee say their journey is now "shifting," and that they've decided to "separate to pursue our individual growth." They go on to mention their family always will be a top priority, and they're moving on with "gratitude, love, and kindness."

The 2 met back in 1995 on the set of the Australian TV show, "Corelli," tying the knot less than a year after that. They share 2 kids together -- 23-year-old Oscar and 18-year-old Ava.