Hugh Jackman & Wife Deborra-lee Separating, Pursuing 'Individual Growth'
9/15/2023 10:43 AM PT
Hugh Jackman and his wife, Deborra-lee Furness, are calling it quits ... and it's an amicable decision that's putting an end to 27 years of marriage.
TMZ confirmed their breakup and in a statement given to People Friday, they said that they've been "blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage."
Hugh and Deborra-lee say their journey is now "shifting," and that they've decided to "separate to pursue our individual growth." They go on to mention their family always will be a top priority, and they're moving on with "gratitude, love, and kindness."
The 2 met back in 1995 on the set of the Australian TV show, "Corelli," tying the knot less than a year after that. They share 2 kids together -- 23-year-old Oscar and 18-year-old Ava.
Hugh posted about Deborra-lee back in April on their 27-year anniversary ... saying her "laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me. I love you with all my heart."