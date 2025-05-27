Hugh Jackman's Estranged Wife Deborra-Lee Files for Divorce 2 Years After Split

Hugh Jackman’s wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, is finally ending it for good -- she’s officially filed for divorce, two years after their jaw-dropping split.

TMZ got hold of the docs -- the divorce complaint was filed in Suffolk County Supreme Court, NYC, on May 23. According to the papers, all the messy details have already been worked out behind closed doors.

Deborra-Lee’s lawyer, Elena Karabatos, also filed paperwork about continuing health care coverage, a medical child support order, the New York state child support registry form, the settlement deal, a proposed judgment of divorce, and the official certificate of dissolution.

Now, it’s just a matter of the judge signing off to make their divorce official.

Reports say Furness, who shares two adopted kids with Hugh, scored a hefty spousal support payout -- and there won't be any drama after their 27-year marriage officially comes to an end.

Their marriage shattered in September '23 -- and it was later revealed Hugh was dating actress Sutton Foster after growing close during the Broadway revival of "The Music Man."